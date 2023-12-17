India’s richest TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked in call center, Bollywood debut flopped, now earns…

India's richest television actress ran away home at 7 and has featured in a Bollywood movie and two of the longest-running shows.

Making a name in the competitive television industry and then making a way into mainstream cinema is not something every person can do. Actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ronit Roy have proved that it is difficult but not impossible. Another actress who ran away from home at the tender age of 7 is now the richest TV actress.

The actress we are talking about has impressed the audience as a sanskari bahu as well as in a negative role and not only this, she won several hearts when she appeared in Salman Khan's reality TV show Bigg Boss and earned the title of 'Sher Khan'. She is none other than Hina Khan.

Born on October 2 in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir, before stepping into the world of glamour, Hina Khan completed her Master in Business Administration in 2009 from CCA School of Management, Gurgaon. The actress once revealed in an interview that she worked in a call center in her initial days to earn money.

The actress auditioned for Indian Idol in 2008 and though she managed to reach the TOP 30, she was rejected after that. Later, during her college days in Delhi, she reluctantly auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on her friends' advice and this marked her entry into the world of entertainment. She gained immense fame after playing Akshara in the popular drama and soon became a household name. After playing the role for 8 long years, she left the show to explore new projects.

The actress then appeared in Salman Khan's How Bigg Boss and her stint created a loyal fanbase for the actress. Though she lost the trophy to Shilpa Shinde, her strong personality and her melodious voice won several hearts. She appeared for the second time in Bigg Boss in season 14 as a senior and while talking to Sidharth Shukla, she revealed that she once ran away from home at the of 7.

Recounting the incident, she explained, "I turned on the gas, broke some leaves from the park, put them in a plastic basket, and placed it on the gas. When the pot started melting, I ran away in fear. I got scolded in my childhood for that."

She further said, "I sat in a corner. When everyone came to know, I got a piece of mind. That was the day I never tried to cook anything. Once I did something like that, I ran away from the house," Se further added, "I came back in the evening. I was found at the police station. The police had searched for me. It is a matter of Srinagar. The police gave me chocolate. From there, my father took me."

After her successful stint in Bigg Boss 11, the actress then appeared in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 5. She also starred in another show Kausautii Zindagi Kay as Kamolika. Though the actress played a negative character, her performance was much loved by the audience.

After impressing everyone with her performances in the TV industry, she then stepped into Bollywood with the film Hacked. Hacked is an Indian psychological thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt written by Govind Bhana and produced by Krishna Bhatt, Amar Thakkar, and Jatin Sethi under their banner Loneranger Productions. The story of the film revolves around a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession By Hacking her Life. The film, however, tanked at the box office. She also starred in other movies like Unlock, Soulmate, and more. The actress is now seen in the movie Country of Blind which was released in the USA on October 6th. the film is invited by the Oscar Library.

According to reports Hina Khan has a whopping net worth of Rs 52 crore, making her the richest Television actress in India. She is also one of the highest-paid television actresses who reportedly charges Rs 2 lakh per episode. Well, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in the new web series titled Qahar.

