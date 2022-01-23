'India ki Shehnaaz Gill' explains how Katrina Kaif has become ‘Punjab ki Katrina’-WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill has won millions of hearts with her cuteness and innocence. During her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ in the year 2019. The actress had introduced herself as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ when she appeared on the stage and met the host Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill has now stated that Katrina Kaif is now actually ‘Punjab's Katrina Kaif’ as she has tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, she is now ‘Indian ki Shehnaaz Gill’. In the video shared by Yashraj Mukhate on his YouTube channel, Shehnaaz can be heard saying, “When my mother used to go to parlours when I was a child, they used to tell her 'Oh your daughter looks like Katrina'.”

Shehnaaz Gill told Yashraj, “But now I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Do you know how?" She then said, “She has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?”

Shehnaaz said, “So she will be Punjab's Katrina na? So I'm India's Shehnaaz Gill.” To which, Yashraj responded, “Oh like that?”

The singer-actress stated that she has an ‘all in one’ personality, she is a ‘good advisor’ as she has experiences. The actress also stated that she is ‘jack of all’, a ‘masterpiece’. While talking about the movies that she recently watched, she named ‘Sully’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, and ‘Princess Diaries.’

Yashraj recently collaborated with the actress for their new song ‘Boring Day’. The song is based on her dialogues from ‘Bigg Boss 13’. He had earlier made a song ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ which features Shehnaaz’s lines from the controversial show ‘Bigg Boss’.