Inconsolable Prince Narula narrates about brother Rupesh's tragic death in Canada

It was reported that on July 1, 2019, Prince Narula's brother Rupesh aka Ruby passed away by drowning while in Canada. Prince got to know about it when he was shooting for Nach Baliye 9 with wife and actor Yuvika Chaudhary. A source close to the Narula family quoted to Telly Chakkar stating that Rupesh had left the house to celebrate Canada Day with his friends but was apparently washed away by the strong current. He didn't know how to swim and hence died of drowning.

Now while talking to Spotboye, Prince opened up about this tragic incident. He stated, "Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi. He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon..." He further said, "Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend."

Prince added, "The friend also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him 'tu chal, main bas aata hoon'. Rupesh's friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion 'doob gaya, doob gaya'. He ran back inside and they couldn't find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more."

When asked if he spoke to his brother's friend, Prince replied, "He is perplexed. He says he has no clue how Rupesh went back inside and got drowned, Paani bhi bahut jyaada nahin tha. And after that, it was only him who did everything about taking my brother to the hospital."

Prince revealed that his parents have headed to Canada to bring Rupesh's body while his wife has stayed back in Mumbai with him and Yuvika.