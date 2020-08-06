In pics: Parth Samthaan resumes shooting for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan has been under home quarantine for a month after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

He had later revealed that he has been tested negative but was still advised to be at home. As good news to all his fans, Parth has now resumed shooting for the Television show. Parth's first picture from the sets is out now and it has set the internet on fire.

It was only a few days back that Parth had travelled to Pune to spend some quality time with his family. However, after he stepped out of his house, he faced a lot of criticism for breaking the COVID-19 rules. Not only that, but a complaint was also filed against him and BMC officials were requested to take action against the star.

However, Parth in an elaborated tweet later explained he had a panic attack and hence left to be with his family. He wrote, "Dear @Suhaasi,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14...and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my way to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family..."

After Parth had tested positive for COVID-19, Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes, his co-stars on the show, had also shared the results on their social media account and confirmed that they have both tested negative for coronavirus.