In Pics: Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai enjoy their perfect white, pink and golden themed 'baby shower'

Television actor Kishwer Merchantt, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, had her 'baby shower' on Thursday. She took to Instagram stories to share some pictures and videos from the event.

A day before the ceremony, Kishwer got a customised mehendi design on her palms, featuring a woman cradling her baby bump. She got the words ‘mom-to-be’ and ‘baby shower’ written on her palms.

Kishwer looked stunning at her baby shower as she opted for a beautiful pink suit while husband Suyyash opted for a simple kurta-pyjama for the event. For the second round of the ceremony, Kishwer wore a purple gown and completed her look with floral jewellery. The baby shower had a theme of pink, white and golden.

Also read This picture of Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant locking lips is breaking the internet!

The actor shared a picture on Wednesday night (June 23), showing off her mehendi design on Instagram. She wrote, “All set to be a mom and for the Godh Bharai/baby shower.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in March through an Instagram post. While Suyyash captioned a photo, “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August,” Kishwer being her usual self posted, “You can now stop asking “when are you guys gonna have a baby” Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy.”