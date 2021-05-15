In pic: Actress Shivshakti poses topless ahead of her birthday, fans in awe of her beauty

The second wave of COVID-19 induced lockdown has trapped everyone inside their homes yet again. During these dreadful times, celebs have been resorting to social media to post quirky and light-hearted content that definitely woos their fans.

Television actress Shivshakti Sachdev recently posted a unique birthday countdown post on her official Instagram handle and her fans are going gaga over it. In the photo, the ‘Sabki Ladli Bebo’ actor goes topless but has her assets covered by a bouquet of multi-coloured flowers. She has paired the look with denim jeans and a cuban necklace.

“When you don't have anything new to wear for your birthday,” Shivshakti captioned the picture, were she dons her beautiful smile. The actor’s birthday falls on May 21.

The post has received love and admiration from her fans as many were in awe of her smile. TV actor Mahima Makwana commented, “Sooo Gorgeous,” while actor Mitaali Nag called the photo “bold”.

Shivshakti, who started her career as a child actor has always been praised by her fans, who showered hearts and lovestruck emojis at her topless photo.

Interestingly, earlier this year, television actress and reality show 'Ace of Space' season 1 winner Divya Agarwal also posted similar photos on Instagram, however, she was met with online hatred and trolling instead.

Divya had posted a picture from her concept photoshoot wherein she posed topless holding a flower bouquet and donning a pair of denim. The photoshoot went viral on the Internet and became a topic of discussion as a section of netizens debated if Divya posing topless while hiding her assets behind a bouquet, was 'disgraceful' or not.

In an interaction with the Times of India, Divya called trolls a big headache and said that the shoot was for her personal Instagram.

“I was trying to experiment. In the year 2020, I was at home it was so disappointing. You must know what I have been through. I thought of doing something which I have never done and was experimenting. It was never an intention to show off my body. I saw this concept and I really liked it and wanted to try. There is nothing more to it,” the actor said.