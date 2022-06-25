IIFA Awards 2022: When, where, how you can watch star-studded gala

IIFA/Instagram

IIFA Awards 2022: The 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) took over Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with a star-studded weekend, kicking off the much-anticipated major celebration of Indian cinema. The Awards, which gave Indian cinema a platform on a global scale, were held on June 3 and 4, 2022, at Etihad Arena.

When and where to watch IIFA Awards 2022



-On June 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. IST, Colors Tv will broadcast the star-studded event.

With stars like Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan, you'll be able to experience the show's electrifying energy firsthand. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and numerous others will also be present.

Vicky Kaushal got the best actor award at IIFA 2022 for his performance in Sardar Udham. Kriti Sanon got the best actress award for her performance in Mimi. Numerous awards were also given to the film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.



Best Supporting Actor/Actress, Star Debut of the Year Male/Female, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist, and Best Male/Female Playback Singer are some other award categories. Best Story, Screenplay, Dialogue, Cinematography, and Editing are just a few examples of technical awards.

On June 3, director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana hosted IIFA Rocks 2022. On June 4, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul hosted IIFA 2022's major awards ceremony.

For the unversed, The award ceremony was held in 2000 at the Millennium Dome in London. It happened on June 24, 2000. The IIFA Awards were presented throughout the programme in 26 competitive categories. The ceremony, which was held in the Millennium Dome, was co-hosted by Yukta Mookhey and Anupam Kher.