Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta reacts to exit, calls Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma 'fakest' | Exclusive

Ankit Gupta

After a gap of 4 weeks, Bigg Boss 16 had its first eviction, and to the surprise of many, Ankit Gupta had to bid goodbye from the show. The Udaariyaan star got evicted based on housemates' votes. Soon after his exit, Gupta joined DNA for an exclusive chit-chat, and he shared his experience with the show.

After spending 85 days in the house, Ankit called his journey 'satisfying.' He further added, "After spending 12 weeks in the house, I think it's an achievement for a personality like me to stay in the house for so long." Speaking about his eviction, Ankit added, "I found my eviction quite surprising and even shocking to some extent. Usually, the audience decides the fate, but this time, contestants got the power to choose, so that was surprising. However, when Bigg Boss announced the twist, I knew that the housemates will pick me."

During his stint, it was noticed that on multiple occasions Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary interfered in his gameplay. She was tagged 'bossy' and even Salman Khan criticised Priyanka for interrupting Ankit's game. However, when he asked about Priyanka affecting his game, Gupta stated, "This is a misconception. Whatever I have said, the stands I took, it is because of Priyanka. She was the one who always motivated me to voice my thoughts, and play the game. She has always motivated me to play the game. She never interfered or affected my gameplay."

In the BB house, Ankit had some ugly arguments with Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Archana Gautam. When he was quipped to name the 'backstabber' of the house, Ankit named, Soundarya, Sumbul (Touqueer Khan) and Archana. Gupta further explained that after Archana was kicked out of the house, he and Priyanka were against it, and they rooted for her comeback. But after Archana's return, she ditched their friendship. "Archana jab ghar mein dobaara aayi, toh uss mein Priyanka, mera aur Soundarya ka bahut bada haath tha. Uss ne Mata rani ki kasam khayi thi ki woh hum teeno ko nominate nahi karegi. But she nominated me. Uss ne Mata rani ki bhi jhooti kasam khayi thi."

Ankit was mocked by the taskmaster for being lazy and uninvolved. When Gupta was asked about being titled a 'boring' contestant, he stated, "Even other contestants were lazy, but if I was termed with the title, at least I was real." Priyanka and Ankit's bond was celebrated on social media but questioned in the house. MC Stan and Shiv have mocked their bond. Reacting to their claims Ankit added, "Jo khudh matlab ki liye dosti karte hai, woh dusre ki dosti ke baare mein baat kar rahe hai." The Kundali Bhagya star termed Shiv, Soundarya, and Archana as the 'fakest' person. At last, Ankit stated that only Priyanka deserves to win the show. The rest of the housemates are unworthy of being the season's winner.