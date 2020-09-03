If you hear Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's unrequitted love story, then 'Afsos Karoge'

AsiManshi fans are up for a disappointment after watching 'Afsos Karoge'. Both the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants-turned-actors, who are a couple in real life, could be seen in an unrequitted love story in the latest music video, but it is nothing like Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill's 'Bhula Dunga'.

Asim Riaz is introduced with a hot hairstyle, which, very honestly, is the only pro point he has throughout the music video. Himanshi Khurana, on the other hand, starts with her elements of wearing typical ethnic attire, but has a huge surprise in store with her western outfits.

While Asim is seen with a little boy (presumed to be his son throughout the video), Himanshi is constantly with her friends, while sharing (forced) awkward moments with Asim. 'Afsos Karoge', the hookline of the song, is then heard, which makes us believe of an unrequitted love story between the two.

Both Himanshi and Asim struggle with expressions. They chemistry they shared in 'Kalla Sohna Nai', 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' or even 'Dil Ko Maine Di Karasm' is missing, almost vanished, in 'Afsoos Karoge'. Even in flashbacks, they rarely share cute moments are even those appear forced rather than natural. Like I mentioned, Himanshi's new avatar is one of the high points of the song, but that's about it.

Then Asim is heard saying one of the most cheesiest lines I've ever heard - "Hamaare pyaar ki gehrai tak agar hum na pahunch paaye, main zarur pahunch jaaunga." If that wasn't enough, Himanshi asks him what would he do there, and Asim is heard saying, "Tumhaara intezaar."

When the camera pans back to the song, Himanshi makes an expression between a smile and a smirk. After the intense scene the viewers have been through. Asim's expressions don't do much justice to the scene either. That is where the song ends.

If you still want to watch the song, here you go:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by Salman Khan. They made their relationship official towards the end of the show. Asim, especially, was sure that he wanted to spend his life with Himanshi, and even introduced her to his parents. Himanshi, who was engaged at the time of going on the reality TV show, broke up with her fiance and expressed her love for Asim after the show.