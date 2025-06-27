Raising objection to male priests changing clothes of goddesses in temples, Pavitra Punia said, "You are a pandit, a priest, please worship the goddess, but who gave you the right to change her clothes. Will I allow anyone to change my mother's clothes?".

Famous TV actress Pavitra Punia, who gained fame after appearing in MTV Splitsvilla 3 and Bigg Boss 14, has raised objection to male priests changing clothes of goddesses in temples. She stated that if Lord Ganesha did not let Lord Shiva to enter when Parvati goddess was bathing, the male priests should only change the clothes of male gods in Hindu temples. Speaking on BeBlunt podcast, Pavitra said, "I am that woman who is also against the fact that in temples where there is an idol of the goddess, how can a man change her clothes. Who gave you the right? You are a pandit, a priest, please worship her, but who gave you the right to change her clothes."



Pavitra Punia cites the legend of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Parvati

Citing the legend of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Parvati, she added, "You forgot that when Maa Parvati was bathing inside, Lord Ganesha was outside. She had kept him for security to ensure that no one comes inside. If he did not let Shiv Ji go, then who are you? You are a man, worship the male god and change his clothes. I am saying that no matter how much sadhna you have done, you cannot change the clothes of the goddess." "Will I allow anyone to change my mother's clothes? One day I asked my brother if he would be okay with me changing my clothes in front of him. He said are you crazy?", Pavitra concluded.



Pavitra Punia's relationship with Eijaz Khan

For the unversed, Pavitra Punia fell in love with the Muslim actor Eijaz Khan inside the Bigg Boss 14 house in 2020. They continued their relationship after the show ended and even got engaged in 2022 before breaking up a few months later. Pavitra had said that religious differences were not the reason why they broke up but acknowledged she clearly told Eijaz that she would not convert herself to Islam.

