Eye flu: Do's and don'ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of 'illegal mining' against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

Toyota's most expensive car in India gets new sibling, 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 breaks cover

Television

'If Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be more': Anushka Sharma on 'Paatal Lok' season 2

Anushka, who first worked with creator Sudip Sharma on her production debut, the critically-acclaimed film NH10, said that they make a good team.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:29 AM IST

Amazon Prime Video's latest original Paatal Lok produced by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma proved to be the breakout show of the year and earned praise from celebrities, critics as well as fans. Though it is too early to comment about a second season, the makers would love to take viewers back to the darkly twisted universe again. 

Speaking about the second season for the series, led by Jaideep Ahlawat’s seasoned Delhi cop, Anushka said, in a recent interview, "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season."

She further added, "We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well." Anushka produced the show with her brother Karnesh via their banner Clean Slate Films. 

Anushka, who first worked with creator Sudip Sharma on her production debut, the critically-acclaimed film NH10, said that they make a good team. She said, "Sudip’s first film as a writer was NH10. So we go back a long way and he’s like a brother to me. I believe in everything he writes because he is such an economical writer. He is somebody who will tell you the most complicated things most simply and entertainingly and I think that is his greatest strength as a writer." 

Paatal Lok is Anushka's first production in the digital medium. "As a creative individual, you understand that the process of creativity should be free-flowing. So what the OTT platforms do is that they allow you to express yourself in a way that is true to the story that you are trying to say and you can remain true to it," she concluded. 

