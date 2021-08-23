'I wish I had walked out': Rubina Dilaik reveals her biggest regret of 'Bigg Boss 14'

After months of being crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 14, actor Rubina Dilaik has spoken out about her husband Abhinav Shukla's removal from the programme. For the uninitiated, Abhinav was ousted from the house ahead of the BB 14 finale in February. His eviction was carried out by the connections (contestants' family members and friends) who entered the house at the time. Many people were outraged at Abhinav's removal.

Opening up about the same, Rubina, on Monday, took to her Instagram account and penned a lengthy statement, saying the eviction was ‘unfair’.

She wrote,"I have been asked so many times, what was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14 House!! Then I didn`t have clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions, and was overwhelmed with so much happening! Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day Abhinav was eliminated! fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to a bunch of `less competent members who were not even in the race and had clear Ulterior motive and I didn`t even Protest,".

"I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn`t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the show. Had an epiphany! This remains my biggest regret," she added. Rubina`s post has garnered a lot of comments from netizens.

Abhinav, too, responded and wrote in the comment section, "And baby you are a winner because you did not give up, the kind of pressure, tirade, and rebuke you endured without wavering is a victory, you finished my battle," ."Life is unfair, Big Boss is a great social experiment, whenever you feel its unfair smile and eat an apple but 2-minute silence for those who got spent like a used cartridge emptied all they had and still got voted out," he added.

For the unversed, Rubina won Bigg Boss 14 for the first time after defeating Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant.