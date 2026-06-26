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'I was on wheelchair': Tannaz Irani recalls her difficult hip replacement surgery, gets emotional; watch

Tannaz Irani has opened up about battling severe hip pain that left her in a wheelchair before she underwent a full hip replacement surgery.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 01:33 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I was on wheelchair': Tannaz Irani recalls her difficult hip replacement surgery, gets emotional; watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Television actress Tannaz Irani has spoken about one of the toughest phases of her life, revealing how severe hip pain gradually left her unable to walk and eventually dependent on a wheelchair. Despite the physical pain, she continued working and later underwent a full hip replacement surgery.

Tannaz shared her experience on the reality show Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. During the conversation, Rajeev recalled the difficult period in her life, saying, "Tannaz, your life has not been much easy. There was a time when you were on a wheelchair."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Recalling how it all began, Tannaz said she initially ignored the pain, believing it was caused by yoga or weight gain. As the pain became more severe, she started consulting several doctors in search of answers.

"There was a lot of pain in my left hip, actually my leg. I thought it was because of yoga. I thought I would have become fat. So, the pain became bad. I started meeting all the doctors on this earth."

Her condition continued to deteriorate over time. She said she was first able to walk despite the pain, then started limping, and eventually reached a point where she had to use a wheelchair.

“At first, I was able to walk with pain. Then I started limping. There was a time when I was on a wheelchair. Because I couldn't even cross that much,” the actress recalled.

Even during that difficult phase, Tannaz chose not to step away from work. She revealed that she signed two television shows and even performed while using a walking stick.

“During this time, I never lost hope and the situation didn't change. But I signed two amazing shows. You won’t believe it Rajeev, I was even performing a character while walking with a stick. The universe trusted me again that I am there. But the pain that you are enduring, it is for you.”

The actress said her life changed after she underwent a full hip replacement surgery on November 9.

“On 9th November, I had my full hip replacement operation. When you ask for anything with all your strength and positivity, I am telling you, the whole universe will be at your feet,” she said.

Tannaz is known for her work in television shows including Do Aur Do Paanch and Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai. She has also appeared in several Bollywood films.

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