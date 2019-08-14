'I was blown away': Hina Khan on hoisting National Flag during 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York

Hina Khan is currently in New York City with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The talented actor will be hoisting Indian National Flag at Big Apple on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. Hina has been sharing photos and videos on her Instagram page straight from NYC where she received a grand welcome with a limousine car. The actor is enjoying her time to the fullest with Rocky by strolling on the busy streets of the city.

During an interaction with indianexpress.com, Hina was asked about participating in the Independence Day event in New York. She stated, "Honestly, I was blown away. A lot of good things are happening whether it is this honour or the fact that I walked the Cannes red carpet. I am going to represent my country at the 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York. So, it feels great."

Talking about the tag of television actor diminishing, Hina went on to say, "It is. Now, we are known for our talent. In my opinion, nothing is bigger than talent. We should start appreciating people with talent and not associate them with any stream like a television actor or a Bollywood actor. I really think today talent is taking you places. Whether it is OTT platform or anything else, people are getting their due credit and recognition for their work. If you are talented, you will go places. No one can stop you. Trust me on that."

The actor is making her movie debut with Lines which was screened at Cannes Film Festival this year.