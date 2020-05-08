'I want things to get back to normal, step out of the house': Aamir Ali on feeling low amid coronavirus lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic might have dismayed Ramzan festivities but actor Aamir Ali feels that it has got everyone together and pray for the "eradication of this disease and good health for all". Hoping for normalcy to return by the time of Eid, Aamir said, "If the lockdown continues, I’ll celebrate Eid with my mom and tai (househelp) at home. We can’t help in this situation but stay at home. Quarantine has taught us one thing -- health is of supreme importance, and rest everything else can wait."

The 42-year-old actor has been making the best use of the quarantine period by binge-watching movies and shows of the world cinema to hone his acting skills. "It’s inspiring to see some amazing stories, especially German and Spanish shows, and there is something to take back from all other actors’ performances."

However, Aamir also said that he has been experiencing low days during quarantine, "An idle brain is the devil’s workshop and since we’ve got so much time in hand to think, we sometimes start overthinking and feel low. I do have my off days. Sometimes I feel it’s enough and I want things to get back to normal and step out of the house. But the best thing to do in this situation is to keep yourself busy," he said. On the work front, Aamir was due to start shooting in April for two digital projects, but all is on hold as of now. Once the lockdown is over, he wishes to "just go out on a long walk for a couple of hours".