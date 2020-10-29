I need to grow, just can’t churn content because I need to work and earn: Vivian Dsena

Television actor Vivian Dsena is particularly picky about his projects but the actor says he prefers taking his time before giving his nod for any project.

Vivian was last seen in a TV show in 2019 but is now ready to restart work, keeping in mind that he does not repeat characters onscreen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivian said, "With every project I do, I aim at being a better artist and entertainer. If I can’t explore newer avenues, why will the audience want to watch me? As an actor, I need to grow, I just can’t churn content because I need to work and earn."

Vivian has also featured in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past, but he admitted that he isn’t cut out for the said format.

He said, "Jhalak was a challenge for me because I’m a complete non-dancer and I owe it to Bhawna Khanduja, my choreographer, big time. She had a tough time making me dance. I don’t understand this whole thing that reality shows gives one instant stardom or fame. And what’ll I do with instant stardom?"

Vivian has been part of the industry for a long time but the actor has also made it a point to keep his professional and personal life separate.

Reacting to the perception of him being "recluse and arrogant", Dsena said, "Shouldn’t talent and hard work be counted? I do meet and greet people like everyone else on set, once I’m done shooting I prefer retiring home. There was a time when I tried socialising but somewhere I was losing myself in the bargain. Everybody is different and I can’t be what people want me to be. We live in a democratic country and everyone has the right to express and be the way they want to be without harming anyone. I can’t go on correcting assumptions of those who don’t know me well."