'I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least': 'Riverdale' actor Vanessa Morgan voices her frustration

Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan has voiced her frustration over the portrayal of the black community in media, saying she is tired to see how her people are depicted as 'dangerous' or 'angry scary'.

The actor's remarks come days after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the popular CW drama, also alluded to the characterisation of African Americans on shows as 'sidekicks' to the white leads. Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous, or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show," she wrote on Twitter last week using the hashtag 'Black Lives Matter'.

The actor joined the series in its second season before becoming a series regular in season three. It wasn't immediately clear if Morgan was talking about her show until she replied to a tweet saying, "I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least."

On Tuesday, Morgan made another tweet defending her co-stars. "My role in Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don't write the show. So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back," she said.

Morgan's co-star Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, expressed solidarity with Morgan. "We love you, V. And support you 10000%," Reinhart said.

Earlier, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse claimed he was arrested as part of a 'group of peaceful protesters' in a demonstration for Floyd.