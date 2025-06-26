Ram Kapoor acknowledged making inappropriate sexual comments during the promotions of Mistry, but also explained that he never meant to make the crew 'uncomfortable'.

Actor Ram Kapoor has recently made headlines for his humour that offended the crew members of his upcoming show Mistry. Television's beloved actor suddenly became the 'mannerless guy' who made some sexually inappropriate comments during the press meet of his latest OTT show, leaving the members distasteful and offended. Ram's humour didn't go well with the OTT platform, and after taking the feedback from their team, they decided to drop Kapoor from the promotions. The investigative thriller series has now been promoted only with Mona Singh, and the OTT platform has completely ignored Ram. After facing brickbats, Ram Kapoor has finally broken the silence over the matter.

Ram Kapoor admits he went too low with his humour

While speaking to ETimes, Ram acknowledged that whatever they have read about him in the news is true, and he acknowledged making lewd comments. Ram said, "I'm guilty as charged," and further added, "Let me begin by saying that everything I've been accused of saying - I have said it. So yes, I am guilty as charged."

In defence, Ram tried to justify that his comments only came after he became comfortable, and he was in his true personality. "This is what I want people to understand, when I'm in a space where I feel comfortable, I become my usual, bindass self. That's just how I've always been. Everyone who's worked with me knows that I never intend to offend."

Ram Kapoor further added that during the promotion, he didn't feel that even once his jokes ever offended others. "We were laughing and joking. If I had gotten the whiff that they were offended, I would have dealt with it right away," he asserted.

Ram Kapoor seeks an apology

Ram continued defending him, but also apologised for his remarks. "If I felt it was inappropriate, why would I say it openly in a hall full of media people? My character has been questioned for the first time in 25 years, so do acknowledge my justification," he concluded.