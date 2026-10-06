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‘I love you baby’: Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh make relationship official, video goes viral

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, who have always called each other good friends, sparked fresh relationship rumours after a video showed them exchanging ‘I love you’ at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 success bash.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

‘I love you baby’: Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh make relationship official, video goes viral
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Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have once again grabbed attention with a video that appears to be from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 success party. In the clip, Avinash is seen talking about Eisha before openly telling her, “I love you baby.”

The actor says, “I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life.” Eisha then asks him, “Aage toh bol,” prompting Avinash to complete his confession by saying, “I love you baby.”

Eisha is seen blushing before replying, “Okay, I love you too.”

Avinash and Eisha met on Bigg Boss 18

The two actors first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. Although Avinash and Eisha have maintained that they are good friends and have denied being in a relationship, their close bond has continued to fuel dating rumours.

Their frequent appearances together, social media posts and affectionate moments have often made fans wonder if there is more to their friendship.

Eisha got emotional after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

The latest video comes soon after Avinash's victory on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. After being announced as the winner, Avinash became emotional and broke down in tears while celebrating his achievement.

Eisha was present to support him and was also seen getting emotional. Following the announcement, Avinash ran towards her and hugged her. He was also seen kissing her on the cheek.

Eisha celebrated Avinash's win with heartfelt posts

After his victory, Eisha shared a special post for Avinash on social media. She wrote, “Maybe God's plan really was bigger... KKK 15 winner. So so proud of you. Brb, crying!” She also posted a video of the two dancing to Senorita as they celebrated after the finale.

In another Instagram story, Eisha wrote, “Trophy aa gayi ghar!!!!!! Some victories are way too personal... this one, exactly this one.”

Eisha also remembered how Avinash had once told her during their Bigg Boss days that he had never won an award. Two years later, she pointed out, he was holding the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy.

“Happy so sooo happyyyy.....thank you Bhagwan,” she wrote.

Avinash takes home trophy, Rs 20 lakh and a new car

Avinash emerged as the winner after completing several difficult stunts and dangerous tasks on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Along with the trophy, he won Rs 20 lakh in prize money, a trip to Europe and a brand-new car.

Rithvik Dhanjani finished as the first runner-up, while Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, was the second runner-up.

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