I learn a lot from my mother's management skills, the way she balances things: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been making the most of her time in quarantine by taking care of her home and enjoying cooking but amid the lockdown what she misses the most is her mother. Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Divyanka said, "My mother, Neelam Tripathi, is very creative and enterprising. I have realised that even in a lockdown, one can’t really lock my mother down."

A Bharatnatyam dancer and a yoga expert, her mother has been conducting online yoga classes and Bharatnatyam dance classes to kids of her academy. Divyanka further added, "While I feel great cooking simple recipes at home, she has been preparing yummy dishes as Dahi vadas and Jalebis often. I actually miss her presence. I wish I was with her at this time and could enjoy all the delicacies she has been making at home in Bhopal (laughs)."

The actor feels that during the pandemic and the lockdown, "people have become a bit laidback". She said, "We wake up aaram se, sleep in often but not my mother. She is always disciplined and wakes up on her usual time and completes her home chores, does her workout, and has been doing for years without fail. Later, she manages work for her academy. Mum is constantly working and managing home and the new responsibilities at the academy but she never complains. She enjoys the process so nothing has changed for her at all in this lockdown. I learn a lot from her management skills, the way she balances things on the professional and personal front. I am always in awe of her."