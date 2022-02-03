'I know I am not going to win': Shamita Shetty shares why she was reluctant to do 'Bigg Boss 15'

The reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' ended on January 30 after seventeen weeks of dramas, fights, tears, and laughter. Shamita Shetty, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on February 2, had ended up in fourth place after the winner Tejasswi Prasakh, first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal, and second runner-up Karan Kundrra.

Shamita Shetty had entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house after participating in 'Bigg Boss OTT', the digital only-version of the reality show which was not televised and streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Voot. The 'Sharara Sharara' girl had finished in third place after the winner Divya Agarwal and her friend Nishant Bhat.

In a recent interview, Shamita has revealed why she was reluctant to be a part of the Salman Khan hosted show. While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Shamita shared that she shares a good relationship with the channel Colors and has done some of the biggest reality shows with them. She added, "When I was offered this one also, I told them point-blank, ‘What is the point of doing it? I know I am not going to win.’"

Shamita continued her experience of being a part of reality shows as she mentioned that the audience takes her to the final three or final five, but never makes her. Shilpa's younger sister admitted that it would be wrong to comment on the same since she doesn't know the truth.

For the unversed, the 'Zeher' actress participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' in 2015 and the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in 2019 for the channel Colors. Interestingly, Shamita had gone inside the Bigg Boss house in 2009 during the third season also, which was hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Then, she had walked away from the show to attend Shilpa's wedding with Raj Kundra.