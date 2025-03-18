The actress stated that the co-star forcefully grabbed her and put colour on her cheeks and then told her ‘I love you'.

A leading TV actress in Mumbai has accused her co-star of molesting her at a Holi party in the city, reports suggest. In her complaint, she claimed that her colleague was drunk and forcibly put colours on her. The actress said the incident took place at the rooftop party hosted by her company and was attended by many people. The actor claimed she hid behind a stall, but he came and put colours on her. The 29-year-old actor currently works with an entertainment channel. She has appeared in several TV shows and mini-series.

In her statement, she stated, "He was trying to put colours on me and other women in the party. I did not want to play Holi with him hence I objected and went away from him. I went and hid myself behind the panipuri stall at the terrace but he came after me and tried to put colour on me. I covered my face, but he forcefully grabbed me and put colour on my cheeks and then told me, ‘I love you and will see who saves you from me’. After this, he touched me inappropriately and put colour on me. I pushed him away. I was mentally shocked and went straight to the washroom."

According to reports, she shared her ordeal with her friends, who confronted the male actor. But he allegedly misbehaved with them and this led to a physical altercation. After this, the actress decided to lodge a complaint against him. The accused has been called to the police station for questioning.

