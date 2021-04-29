'I have used all my savings, my family has abandoned me': 'Shri Krishna' actor Sunil Nagar seeks financial help

Actor Sunil Nagar, who played Bhishma Pitamah in the epic series 'Shri Krishna' and essayed the role of Lord Brahma in the show 'Mahabali Hanuman', has been going through a tough time, owing to the ongoing pandemic. He is facing this financial crisis because of not getting any work in the pandemic and has also exhausted all his savings.

The health crisis in the country got the better of him so much so that his situation and personal turmoil pushed him to sell his house in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai. He is currently staying in a rented flat in Mumbai without savings to carry on with basic expenses.

His bank details and his photo have been doing rounds on social media seeking financial assistance. When india.com contacted him to confirm the news, he said he didn't want to ask anyone for help but the situation is not good.

"The time is such… I don't know whom to blame. I earned a lot when I was working. I did many hit shows, and I worked in many movies. People liked my work, they gave me more work. But today, there's no work for even the best of us in the industry. I am also a trained singer. So a few days back I got an offer to sing at a restaurant where they were also taking care of my day-to-day expenses, but then the lockdown was announced and that restaurant was shut down. I am unable to pay my rent for the last few months," said Nagar.

How did people get to know about Sunil's financial condition? Well, he had shared his situation with one of his close friends who is a casting director and he decided to put the photo on social media.

"He assured me that this was the best way to seek help. Cine and Tv Artists Association (CINTAA) also reached out to me and I told them that I am going through a terrible financial crunch and they have also ensured help but I don't know how long will that take. I've written an email to them. I am all alone in this rented flat. I have used all my savings in the last one-and-a-half-year," he said.

Sunil is best known for films like 'Taal' in 1999, 'Chatur Singh Two Star' in 2011 and 'U R My Jaan' in 2011. He has worked in many TV series such as 'Fear Files' and 'Adalat'. He has also acted in the historic drama 'Siya k Raam'.

The actor has played vital characters and roles in TV series like Shree Krishna, Om Namah Shivay, Shree Ganesh, and later in Qubool Hai among others

The actor opened up about the family friction that is going on with his son and his family, who he said to have abandoned him. His reply regarding his family stirred emotions in him and he said, he is nothing but grateful irrespective of his present situation.

"I know people would think how an actor who had so much money and who had worked in such big shows can land up in such a helpless situation, but that’s the truth of life. I think. I went through a personal loss also sometime back. I can’t talk about it but I had to use my money there as well. My family has abandoned me. I gave the best education to my son and taught him at a convent school, and here I am today. I have siblings also, but nobody cares. Thankfully, I don't have COVID right now, but I have other health problems. I hope life shows me a better morning someday," Nagar said.