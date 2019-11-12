'I have guts to say don't want to stay with you': Shweta Tiwari on trolls questioning her second marriage gone wrong

A few months back, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram page and confirmed the report of being a victim of domestic abuse in the hands of her stepfather Abhinav Kohli. She had written, "I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother."

She went on to share, "Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and me, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too."

Now during an interaction with Hindustan Times, Shweta spoke at length about the whole incident. She stated, "There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy."

Shweta's marriage with Abhinav was her second one after getting divorced with Raja Chaudhary. Talking about getting trolled for her second failed marriage, she went on to say, "I want to ask those people who are saying how can her marriage go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why can’t things go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don’t want to stay with you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta will next be seen in a daily show titled Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.