‘I hated myself’: Avika Gor opens up on battling body image issues as a teen actor

Avika Gor, a television and film actor, grew up in the spotlight as the star of the popular TV show 'Balika Vadhu', but growing up in front of the camera wasn't always easy. Avika talked about some early body image difficulties she had and how her mental and physical transformation has helped her feel better in a recent interview.

“I hated myself so much that I did not care. I did not bother how I looked. I was just focussing on my acting. I just didn’t want to look into the mirror. So it was a very negative feeling I used to get. I remember trying on costumes for a shoot the next day — I was just like whatever. I didn’t even want or feel like looking the best, she told PinkVilla.

She went on to say that her audience was more interested in her craft than in her appearance. “My audience really made me feel that I was doing a good job at acting and it didn’t really make me focus on anything else,” she said.

She also talked about receiving constructive criticism from her loyal fans. “In this process, I had amazing fans who very nicely, politely and without any trolling made me realise ‘Avika, maybe you are acting a little lazy. Maybe you can work harder.’ When I say ‘nicely’ they were not even commenting on my pictures, but sending me DMs (direct messages),” she shared.

Avika has acted in Telugu films such as ‘Uyyala Jampala’, ‘Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada’, ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’ and ‘Net’ since her debut in ‘Balika Vadhu’, and the she played Roli in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.