I gave Tunisha Sharma Rs 3 lakh in three months, claims late actress' mother

Credit: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul star Tunisha Sharma, on December 24, passes away. The actress was found dead on the set f her show minutes after she had her lunch. She hanged herself in ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan’s make-up room.

Recently, Tunisha’s mom accuses Sheezan Khan and his family of Tunisha’s death. While speaking to AajTak TV, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita said, “I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationships. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her Rs 3 lakh in three months. You can see my statement.”

Vanita also added, “She was going to pain during her breakup. She had said, ‘I had been cheated on, Sheezan had used me’. I told her to concentrate on the show. Sheezan had even slapped Tunisha. Tunisha had told her friends that Sheezan used to do drugs, and that she was being forced to do it as well. She had started smoking. I want all the reports.”

She also accused Sheezan’s mother and said, “she used to talk about his girlfriends to her. ‘Her mother disturbs me’, is what Tunisha told me. I also spoke to Sheezan’s mother and asked her why she is holding Tunisha back.”

While talking about Tunisha’s last day, she said, “I had got no signal. On December 24, she had called me post-lunch. She had called me to book tickets for Chandigarh to celebrate Christmas here. I had told her that I would talk to production and confirm. Then after an hour, I got a call to come to the hospital. It was like my life crashed there.”

In the last voice note sent by Tunisha to her mother, the late actress can be heard saying, “Mumma, I can’t tell you how much I love you. Mumma, I love you. What you do for me sometimes¦ what do I say. Thank you, meri jaan. I will come home soon.”

