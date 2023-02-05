'I don't want to be Sushant Singh Rajput': Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani hits back at actress' 'fridge' comment

Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani

Since January, Rakhi Sawant was captured crying and complaining about her troubled marriage with Adil Durrani. After the actress lost her mother, she opened up about her issues with Adil before the media. Rakhi has made some serious allegations against him. She even alleged that Adil is having an extra-marital affair with another girl.

Recently, Rakhi even instructed the media not to give publicity to Adil, and avoid reporting his side of the story. Now, Adil has broken the silence on the whole fiasco and dropped a long note on his Instagram. Taking his views on the relationship with Rakhi to social media, he wrote, "Doesn't mean if I don't talk about a woman back I am wrong. It's only because I respect my religion and I have learned to respect women. The day I open my mouth and speak what I am going through and what is she doing with me she can't even open her mouth after that. So the only reason she wants to come every day and tell people that Adil is bad bad and bad (sic)."

Here is Adil's story

In one of her interviews, Rakhi even added that the reason she took her personal issues to the media is that she doesn't want to end up in the fridge, hinting at the Aftab Poonawala-Shraddha Walker case. Adil replied back saying that even he doesn't want to be Sushant Singh Rajput. "The way she tell's I'll be in fridge even I can say I don't want to be Sushant Singh Rajput.” Reacting to her statement that she introduced him to the media and different stars, he said, "A sensible guy like me who stood for her who give her a life style and everything easy to tell he didn't come with 1 rupee to Mumbai. Hats off to you nice exit plan but not smart enough." Adil and Rakhi got secretly married last year on May 29.