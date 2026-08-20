'I don't know who I am anymore': Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid opens up on decision to move to US

Apoorva Mukhija has opened up about moving to New York for an MBA, saying she wants to rediscover herself away from the pressure of being The Rebel Kid and does not plan to pursue a Bollywood career.

YouTuber and influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has opened up about her decision to move to New York, where she is pursuing an MBA at NYU Stern. While she plans to return to India eventually, Apoorva said the move is also about taking a step back from the pressure of maintaining her online identity and figuring out what she wants from life.

‘I’ve forgotten who I am’

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Apoorva reflected on the experiences that led her to move to the US.

She said, “Every mistake I’ve made, every bad decision, every difficult situation has somehow led me to exactly where I am today, moving to New York, trying to figure out my purpose, searching for meaning, and asking myself what more I want to do with my life.”

Apoorva explained that the constant pressure to remain relevant online also played a role in her decision. She admitted that being The Rebel Kid for so long made her lose touch with her identity away from social media.

“I think somewhere along the way, I’ve genuinely forgotten who I am when I’m not being The Rebel Kid,” she said.

The influencer also spoke about the criticism that comes with being a public figure, saying she feels that whatever she does, there will always be someone ready to criticise her.

Apoorva rules out Bollywood career

Apoorva made her acting debut with a supporting role in Nadaaniyan, which starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. However, she does not currently see acting in Bollywood as her long-term career.

“I see myself coming back to India, but no, I don’t see myself building a career in Bollywood,” she said.

Instead, her immediate focus is on her studies, personal growth and understanding what she wants to do next.

Does Apoorva regret her past decisions?

Apoorva also addressed whether she regrets the decisions that have brought her to this point. Despite the controversies surrounding her, including the India’s Got Latent controversy, she said she does not regret her choices.

The influencer said she has always tried to acknowledge her mistakes and apologise when she believed she was wrong. “I genuinely think it’s all part of the plot. I get to live this absolutely crazy life where almost everything I do gets an extreme reaction,” she said.

Apoorva begins a new chapter in New York

Apoorva had earlier revealed that she had moved out of India and was shifting to New York. She is now pursuing her MBA at NYU Stern while continuing to remain active on social media.

Although she intends to return to India in the future, her latest comments suggest that the move is also an opportunity to step away from the constant spotlight, rediscover herself and explore a new direction in life.