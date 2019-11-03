'I deserved to stay in the show for some more time': 'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Shefali Bagga

In the shocking midseason finale of Bigg Boss 13, host and superstar Salman Khan announced that three female contestants have been evicted. They are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga. Today, all three will be seen exiting from the house and getting confronted by both Salman and Gauahar Khan. However, out of three, Devoleena and Rashami are likely to re-enter the house and staying in a secret room for a while. On the other hand, Shefali is surely eliminated.

During an interaction with indianexpress.com, when Shefali was quizzed about her eviction, the former journalist stated, "I was not expecting to exit the show at this point. I really think I was playing a good game, and I deserved to stay in the show for some more time. But these things do happen, and I will move ahead in a positive way."

She further spoke about her journey saying, "It was a very amazing experience. I will miss everything about the show. Bigg Boss’ voice and the cameras following us everywhere. While sometimes it would get irritating, I love being on camera, so it was fun. And anyway, who doesn’t like all the attention. I will continue to watch the show as I am now quite attached to the season."

Shefali had created her bond with Siddhartha Dey during her stint in the house. When asked about the connection, the news anchor said, "There are other connections in the house too. Be it Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz or Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. But no one questions their relationship. We gelled well and enjoyed each other’s company. We are great friends and will stay in touch even after the show."