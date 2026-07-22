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'I couldn't breathe': KSBKBT 2 actor Sumeet Sachdev reveals terrifying near-death experience

Sumeet Sachdev revealed that he nearly choked on food at a restaurant and urged people to eat carefully after the frightening incident.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 07:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I couldn't breathe': KSBKBT 2 actor Sumeet Sachdev reveals terrifying near-death experience
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor Sumeet Sachdev recently opened up about a frightening incident that left him shaken. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor revealed that he nearly lost consciousness after food got stuck in his throat while he was eating at a restaurant.

Sharing the incident in a video on social media, Sumeet reminded people about the importance of eating carefully and not ignoring the advice often given by parents about taking smaller bites.

'It was very scary'

Sumeet said he considers himself a careful eater but still found himself in a dangerous situation. "Your parents must have always told you to take small bites while eating. It may sound boring, but believe me, it's true. I am a very careful eater, but a few days ago, my food got stuck and I choked. It was very scary," he said.

The actor was dining with his wife and brother when the incident occurred. As he struggled to breathe, his brother immediately tried to help him by hitting him on the back. The restaurant owner also stepped in to assist.

"I was in a restaurant with my wife and my brother. My brother kept hitting me on the back, and the owner also came and helped by giving me a few jerks. Thankfully, by God's grace, everything is alright now," Sumeet shared.

Co-stars joke about viral video

After the incident, Sumeet narrated what had happened to his co-actors. However, their reaction left him surprised.

"When I told my co-actors about it, they asked, 'Didn't anyone record a video?' I said no. They replied, 'If someone had taken a video, you could have posted it and gained some traction.' Then they even joked that if something tragic had happened, imagine how many followers I would have got," he said.

The actor said the conversation made him think about how social media has changed people's approach to real-life events, with viral content sometimes taking priority over the seriousness of a situation. "I thought, is this really something to say? If you think about it, it's all quite pointless. So why do things that are pointless? Do things that actually make a point," he added.

Sumeet Sachdev returns to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

On the work front, Sumeet has returned as Gautam Virani in the reboot of Ektaa Kapoor's popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show also marks the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani.

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