‘I can’t digest it’: Nia Sharma opens up on people calling her hot or pretty

Nia Sharma, who has appeared on the list of Asia's Sexiest Women several times, says she is uncomfortable getting praises on her appearance or figure. Nia revealed in a recent conversation that she is still not used to responding to such comments.

Nia began her career on television more than a decade ago, but it wasn't until 2016 that her image began to change. In the same year, she was named one of Asia's Sexiest Women by an international magazine, a fact Nia found difficult to accept.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nia talked about how she can never get used to being complimented. "Sometimes all it takes is a thank you to the other person complimenting you. But somehow, I can't do it. I can't digest it. Somebody tells me, 'Nia you look so pretty, you are so hot,' and I take it like, 'Why is he trying to tell me wrong things' because I don't get it."

She elaborated, "I am not that girl. I am not hot. I am just another girl. I am trying to be modest. It's just who I am. I am not trying to be fishing for compliments. That is not my agenda."

Nia was recently seen in Nikhita Gandhi's music video ‘Phoonk Le’. She talked about how she kept her body in shape for the song.Nia recently told the Free Press Journal, "I worked very hard for it. I stopped eating. I literally starved myself. The song has a lot of dance moves and I wanted to look absolutely perfect. I didn’t think that this item song would come to me so soon after Do Ghoont and hence I wanted to give it my best shot.”