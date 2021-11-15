‘I cannot deal with mind games’: Shamita Shetty breaks down in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Vishal Kotian says THIS

The viewers of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will witness Shamita Shetty crying as Raqesh Bapat will not enter the house again. The recent ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode left Shamita Shetty heartbroken when Salman Khan revealed that 'Raqesh is not coming back.'

In the new promo video, Shamita Shetty can be seen crying and saying, “I can't deal with mind games. Iss ghar me sab gande games khelte hai. (Everyone in the house plays nasty games)" Meanwhile, the exit of Raqesh made Shamita's brother Vishal Kotian happy as he said, “Aaj kismat bhaut hi accha hai. (Its a very lucky day)” He further said, “Raqesh bhi nahi hai, aur accha hai mere liye.( Raqesh is not here, it's good for me)"

However, Karan tries to make Vishal understand and say, “tu uska bhai hai, vo there liye abhi takk khadi hoti hai. Itne bade level par tum log dokhe dete ho. (You are her brother, she still takes a stand for you. You cheat people on this level)”

To which Vishal replies, “game apni jgh hai rishta apni jgh. (Game and relationship are different)” Karan further says, “arey uski shakal dekhne waali thi yr, vo rhi thi (should have looked at her face, she was crying). It seems Vishal is playing the game with Shamita Shetty, he was happy when his sister was crying.

In the video, Shamita Shetty also said, “Ye mere saath national television pr horra hai. (It is happening with me on the national television.” Watch Video:

The latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode was a let-down for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's fans for the unversed. Salman Khan informed Shamita about her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat's exit, and she was furious for not being aware of the situation. According to recent reports, After Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty may also leave the show due to health concerns.

Meanwhile, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal had a big fight in front of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh who came to promote their upcoming film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ inside the house. They both went physical, Umar pushed Pratik and threw mud on Pratik’s face after he used foul words. On Saturday, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ host Salman Khan gave a solid lecture to Pratik Sehajpal on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode for his behaviour throughout the week.