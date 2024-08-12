'I am tired': Gurucharan Singh says he has a debt of Rs 1.2 crore, is just surviving on milk for last 34 days

Gurucharan Singh revealed he had been surviving on milk and break for the last 34 days.

Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently spoke with Siddharth Kannan about his disappearance for almost a month and his financial difficulties.

He revealed that he is in debt of nearly ₹1.2 crore. Singh went missing on April 22 and was away for 25 days before returning to Mumbai. While discussing the challenges he's facing, Guruchran said, "Aaj 34th day hai aur maine khana nahi khaya hai. Kuch jagah mai kha leta hu jaise Guru ji ka ashram hai vahan jata hu ur path hota hai toh Monday ko hi jaata hu kyuki Monday ko hi vahan par Samosa milta hai ya bread Pakoda or saath mein chai or meetha (Today is the 34th day I haven’t eaten anything. Sometimes, I eat at certain places like Guruji’s ashram, where I go on Mondays for samosas, bread pakoras, tea, and sweets).”

He added, "4 saal ho gaye hai, 4 saal se mai bahut saare kaam karne ki koshish kar raha hu. Businesses karne ki koshish kar raha hu sab mein failure mila hai. Toh ab thak gaya hu, ab apna paisa aana chahiye. Matlab earnings ho. Toh kaam saamne se aaye. Taki mummy daddy ka khayal rakh saku. Aur mai apne karze utaar saku… Jo bank aur EMI ka he woh almost 55-60 lakhs. Doston ne bhi diya almost itna. So 1.2 crores almost (It's been 4 years and for 4 years, I have been trying to undertake various work and do business, but I have faced failure in everything. I am tired now and need to start earning money, so that I can take care of my parents. I want to repay my debts).”

Earlier, talking to Pinkvilla, Gurucharan said, "Karz toh mujhpar aaj bhi hai (I still have loans to pay). Niyat meri acchi hai aur udhar lekar abhi tak mein credit card and EMIs ki payment kiye jaraha hoon (My intentions are good. I am borrowing money from people to pay credit card bills and bank EMIs)."

In the same interview, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor appealed to the industry people to give him work. He said, "I want to tell the industry people. Please, I'm available, I need work. I want to work with my heart because I enjoy working. I would love to. If you can, please call me on my phone number and I am available on Instagram."

Gurucharan also shared that he wants to do something for his fans as he added, "I want to do a lot for my fans. I'm not getting clarity on what I should do. I shared a picture recently, and I didn't like it. I realised I should do something from which fans should get something. I don't want to give lectures or teach them anything, but I want to share real-life experiences which can benefit them. Even if I become beneficial for one or two people, it will be nice."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.