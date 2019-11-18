'I am in love with Rashami Desai, want to go inside again to propose her': 'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Arhaan Khan

During an interaction, 'Bigg Boss 3' evicted contestant Arhaan Khan spoke about his current equation with rumoured girlfriend Rashami Desai who is still inside the house.

It came as a surprise to many when wildcard contestant Arhaan Khan got evicted on Bigg Boss 13. The actor-model entered the house post the mid-season finale and was a part of the game for only 15 days. Inside the house, he was seen picking fights with Sidharth Shukla and has also been rumoured to be dating Rashami Desai. Earlier Arhaan had revealed that Rashami is extremely special to him and they have been friends for a long time.

Now after elimination, Arhaan spoke at length about the same to Bombay Times. He stated, "I had big plans, but I am extremely disappointed that my journey ended prematurely. I was playing well and was taking a stand for the right things. Maine sahi ko sahi bola aur galat ko galat. Even though I was with the other group, I gave it my all while playing from Sidharth Shukla’s team during a task. This is probably the first time that someone who has performed so well in a task has been eliminated from Bigg Boss. I still had a lot to show, including my game, personal life and dosti, but unfortunately, I didn’t get enough time."

When asked about Rashami, Arhaan went on to say, "Rashami was my best friend and I got to know her better while staying inside the house and my feelings towards her changed. I felt attracted to her inside the house. Unki taraf se bhi jo gestures the, toh cheezein kaafi change hone wali thi. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen."

He concluded by saying, "She was shocked and cried a lot when I was leaving the house. I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. Jab mauka mila toh sabke saamne accept karunga. Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami."