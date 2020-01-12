'I am devastated': Kashmera Shah on Arti Singh's shocking revelation in 'Bigg Boss 13' of being molested as a teen

It was an emotional episode of Bigg Boss 13 during Weekend Ka Vaar. Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor entered the house and asked the housemates to speak about the hard-hitting episodes which took place in their lives. It came as a heartbreaking moment when Arti Singh spoke about facing a rape attempt by a house servant when was 13 years of age. She also shared the reason behind getting panic attacks inside BB house too.

When Pinkvilla asked Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah about her shocking revelation, the latter stated, "I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this. Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family."

A few days back, Kashmera took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie with Krushna. She penned a note for Arti as the caption which read as "Firstly I am a HUUUUGGGEE fan of BIGG BOSS so as a fan of the show I watch every episode whenever I can. Also, Arti being in the show is an added reason for my interest. The reason I am posting here is for all the real Bigg Boss fans and Arti’ s fans, I cannot send messages to anyone inside. Bigg Boss is a reality show and has been a part of this show I know how cut off the contestants are from the outside world and they have no idea what is going on outside. We Cannot send them messages so stop flooding our inboxes with your positive and negative messages to be sent to Arti. I am happy Arti is playing her game whichever she thinks is right and is no way being influenced by Krushna or I or anyone else as we have no contact with her inside. Her game is her game. And as for her haters if you don’t like her that is just too bad. You have to watch her till she is inside or till she wins. Stop your hate and spread love. Plus I have stopped reading negative comments in my inbox."

Meanwhile, Arti is considered as one of the strongest contestants inside BB house.