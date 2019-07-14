Hyderabad-based woman journalist files case against 'Bigg Boss' Telugu organizers for allegedly demanding sexual favours

Days before Bigg Boss Telugu airs on Television, the organizers of the show have landed in legal trouble. A Hyderabad-based woman journalist has filed a case against four suspects - identified as Abhishek, Ravikanth, Raghu and Shyam. The victim has also accused them of body-shaming her.

She filed a complaint against the organizers for demanding sexual favours to enter the final round. The complainant revealed that she received a call in March stating she had been selected for the show. She then filed a case against the organizers with Banjara Hills Police station in Hyderabad under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. The investigation for the same is undeway.

Cofnirming the same, Assistant Commissioner of Police K Srinivas Rao told ANI over the phone, "We received a complaint on July 13 afternoon from a senior journalist and anchor stating that in March, she received a call from Bigg Boss Telugu stating that she has been selected for its third season which will begin on July 21."

"She accepted the offer and met four members of the reality show. As per the statement, during the meeting, those four members misbehaved with her and asked her to satisfy their boss for the final selection for the show," he added.

The victim, revealing her side of the story said, "They (organisers) didn't give me any agreement and asked me how I am going to satisfy the boss. They also body shamed me."

Akkineni Nagarjuna was roped in to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. The first season of the show was first aired in 2017.