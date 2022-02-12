‘Hunarbaaz’: Bharti Singh gets angry after she gets surprise baby shower by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar

Bharti Singh expecting her first child with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. They are together hosting ‘Hunarbaaz’, a reality show which is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Hunarbaaz’, Bharti will get a surprise baby shower by Harsh, Parineeti, Karan and Mithun. In the promo video shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Harsh can be seen bringing Bharti, who eyes is blindfolded, to the stage. They are later joined by the judges.

Everyone screams ‘Surpise’ as soon as Bharti opens her eyes. Karan then says, “This is the first time in India, when a pregnant actor is getting her baby shower on air.” Harsh then replies, “Gift chahiye.”

Parineeti says, “Mujhe sabne bola tha ki jab bhi jana, sone ka samaan le ke jana.” After this, Harsh says, “Wow, sone ka gift.” However, Bharti shouts after opening the gift, she says, “Jaao bhai, sab chale jao yahan se.”

Bharti Singh recently went on Twinterview, a chat programme presented by twin sisters Chinki Minki, where she divulged some amusing details about her Gujarat in-laws. Bharti, a Punjabi, married Haarsh Limbachiya, a writer and presenter who was born and nurtured in a Gujarati family. She was questioned if she had ever had a quarrel with her Gujarati in-laws, as they are from a dry state. She replied, “Nahi nahi, ab wo state bhi drinking wali hogai hai. Ab to sasur ji bhi saath me cheers karte hain Sharing deets about a conversation with her father-in-law she added when she is on the sets he calls her and asks, “Beta, kholu kya main'. Main bolti hu, ‘arey ruko na 20 minutes me aari hu.' Fir bhi wo khol chuke hote hain.”