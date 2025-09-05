Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video

Tanya Mittal is back with her unrealistic claims and it has left the netizens fumed.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video
Tanya Mittal
    Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal is back with her superficial, unintentionally funny, and absurd claims. The reason why Tanya is getting majorly trolled is because of her antics. In the recent episode, Tanya is seen boasting about her status and lifestyle. In the bedroom, Tanya, with Amaal Malik and Nehal Chudasama, was seen discussing her expenses, which was her perfect chance to throw huge claims. 

    She told Amaal that her monthly electricity bill is only Rs 600 because she has a huge solar panel and provides electricity to the government. "Hamara solar plant hai waha, to hum kuch government ko dete hain, to hamara bijli ka bill aata hai Rs 600. Matlab poore saal ka bhi nahi aata 5000." To this, Amaal said, "Crazy, mera mahine ka aata hai Rs 10,000 hai." 
     
    Tanya further added, "Main bata raha hoon na, rent ho gaya theek hai, phir electricity ho gayi theek hai, yeh dono hamare bach gaye. Phir sabziyon ka hoga, to woh hamare khud ke farms hain. Matlab jo cheez hamare khet mein nahi ugti, jaise ek baar jo subah sabzi lene jaata hai kheton ki, woh saare gharon mein dekar aata hai. 8 families hain—mama, mausi sab karke." 

    The influencer further talks about owning milk dairies, garment factories, jewellers in the family, "Doodh ka hamare mama, ek aur mamaji, unki khud ki gaushala hai, to waha se doodh wala bhi nani ke yaha se jaata hai. Kapdon ki, meri khud ki factory hai, sab wohi pehente hain." 

    Watch the video 

    Several netizens trolled her, "Kitna fek ta hai...BB should now call out. Enough is enough," wrote a user. One of the netizens wrote, "How much Tanya is dragging this on, someone please ask her, my hands are hurting. Earlier in the day, Tanya's parents stated the ongoing trolling and allegations made by her ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh. On Tanya's official Instagram page, a long note was shared slamming the trolls and requesting to wait for all the answers.

