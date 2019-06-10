'Hum' co-stars Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit call it quits after 9 months of dating?

Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit have been linked up since the time they did the web show Hum - I'm Because of Us. However, both have denied the dating rumours several times. Earlier, Kushal had said to The Times of India, "I get along with all my co-actors; usually, I don't make friends very easily, but when I do, they are more than friends and that’s called 'family'. While Ridhima stated, "We are just good friends. I have worked with Kushal and it’s common to develop a good rapport with your co-actors."

Now, Bombay Times had reported that Kushal and Ridhima were indeed dating and called it quits after nine months of togetherness. Talking about it, a source stated to the daily, "Ridhima and Kushal were indeed dating and their relationship lasted for around nine months. However, their priorities were different and they outgrew each other. Unfollowing each other on social media isn’t a recent development, it happened around four months ago."

Moreover, on June 10, 2019, Kushal took to his Instagram page and released a statement wherein he spoke about a 'non-existing' relationship. He wrote, "I feel an irresistible urge to point out an important fact that the media and people’s hired PR might be overlooking — An indispensable prerequisite for a break-up is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years, therefore, all the talk that I am hearing lately of me breaking up with whoever, Even I talk to a wall I dating that wall too. I am hoping is the figment of someone’s overactive imagination. I pray for a speedy recovery (Please get well soon) I am sure none of my costars, all of whom I love (not romantically) would stoop so low as to resort to such childish gimmicks for publicity’s sake. In the end, I would like to say stop milking my name: I don’t have a pr company so plz take lite m glad today we have social media to say what we believe in... I don’t have to give a quote to a media forum and m glad."

When BT asked Ridhima about the dating rumours with Kushal, she went on to say, "I have immense respect for him and he is a great friend. I wish him well for all his endeavours. As of now, I am focussing on my career and don’t want to be written about for anything else. How can a relationship be my identity? I have worked very hard to reach where I am today. I don’t seek publicity through others."

On being quizzed about unfollowing Kushal on social media, Ridhima replied, "Do friends not fight and unfollow each other?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ridhima was last seen as a contestant on the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.