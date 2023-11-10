Huge rift between Bigg Boss 17’s new ‘love-birds’ as Abhishek Kumar calls Khanzaadi fake: ‘Tumne mera dil…’

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi get into an ugly verbal spat and the actor calls her 'fake'.

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17 showed love budding between Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. Recently, Firoza also expressed her love for the actor, however, the recent promo shows a huge rift between the love birds.

In the recent promo, all the feelings of love seem to be lost between Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi’s war of words. Abhishek can be heard calling Khanzaadi ‘fake’, accuses her of breaking his heart by lying about being attracted to him during a task just to win a hamper. Khanzadi calls Abhishek ‘wannabe’ in return, saying that he does everything for the cameras.

While the two were seen fighting, getting into an ugly verbal spat, the other housemates who were present in the room could be seen enjoying their fight, laughing at the scenario.

Netizens also reacted to Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar’s fight and called them Shalin-Tina 2.0. One of the comments read, “Honest reaction, no expectations from either of them. Everyone is right, they are looking like Shalin-Tina 2.0.” Another wrote, “Khanzaadi is fake, glad Abhishek exposed her game.” Another wrote, “Shalin and Tina 2.0.” Another commented, “What kind of love is this, ended even before it could start.”

Last year in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta grabbed a lot of headlines due to their love-hate relationship in the house. Now it will be interesting to see if they both end up like Shalin and Tina or find love in each other for real.

In another promo that went viral on social media, Ankita Lokhande can be heard calling Mannara Chopra ‘double dholki’ and untrustworthy for bitching about the housemates behind their backs.

Meanwhile, 9 contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Navid Sole, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal, Samarth Jurel, Sunny Arya, and Arun Mahshetty are nominated for this week. It will be interesting to see who will exit Salman Khan’s reality show this week.