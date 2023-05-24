Search icon
How did Vaibhavi Upadhyaya die? JD Majethia on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star's final moments: 'December me shaadi thi...'

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia revealed how exactly Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a road accident in Himachal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

How did Vaibhavi Upadhyaya die? JD Majethia on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star's final moments: 'December me shaadi thi...'
JD Majethia and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyayam, best known for her role as Jasmine in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on Monday in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The actress’ mortal remains were brought back to Mumbai and her funeral took place on Wednesday afternoon. It was attended by several of her industry friends and colleagues.

How did Vaibhavi Upadhyaya die?

On the sidelines of Vaibhavi’s funeral, Sarabhai va Sarabhai creator JD Majethia talked about her death to the reporters present there. He said, “This is a very sad news. She had gone to Himachal with her fiance. She was supposed to get married in December. On a curve there, they stopped the car and stood there because they thought the path was narrow ahead. The car was in the corner and they gave way to a truck from the opposite side. When the truck passed, it nudged the car and the car went into the valley. It toppled. She was not wearing a seatbelt. That was destiny’s call. She passed away.” It was JD Majethia, who had confirmed Vaibhavi’s death late on Tuesday night on social media.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s funeral

Vaibhavi’s funeral took place in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Apart from JD Majethia, Aatish Kapadia, and Gautam Rode also attended the funeral. In a viral video, Gautam could be seen wiping tears off his eyes at the crematorium.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s films and TV shows

Vaibhavi Upadhaya worked in various television shows like Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and web series like Please Find Attached, Zero KMS. The actress also appeared in Bollywood movies like Chhapaak, City Lights, and Timri.

