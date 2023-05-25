How did Aditya Singh Rajput die? Actor's friends Subuhii Joshi, Sweety Walia slam 'disgusting' drug overdose theory

Aditya Singh Rajput died on Monday afternoon

Television actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in mysterious circumstances in his bathroom on Monday afternoon. While the cause of his death was not immediately revealed, many reports at the time began to claim that police suspected a drug overdose. This claim, despite never being verified, began circulating in news media and social media.

Now, Aditya’s friends from the industry have come out in his defence and slammed these rumours about drug abuse, calling them ‘disgusting’. The late actor’s friends claim that he was not into any kind of substance use and these rumours about a deceased person must stop.

Aditya Singh Rajput’s friends on drug overdose reports

Speaking with the Times of India, Aditya’s friend and actress Subuhii Joshi said, “It's disgusting! How can people just assume that it was a drug overdose? I am among Aditya's closest friends, and I can say that he wasn't into any kind of substance abuse.” Another friend of Aditya, actress Sweety Walia added, “It is really sad that these baseless rumours are doing the rounds even though the post-mortem report hasn't come yet. Aditya was a nice guy who always greeted people with love.”

How did Aditya Singh Rajput die?

The post-mortem report of Aditya is still awaited so there is no official word on the cause of his death so far. However, his friends say that the actor was unwell. Subuhii Joshi said that the reason Aditya died was not drug related but due to an illness. “He was unwell, he fainted in the bathroom and hurt his head. People should stop speculating,” she said.

Aditya Singh Rajput’s TV shows

The 32-year-old actor gained fame after appearing in the popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 9 in 2016. He was since seen in multiple other shows such as Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4, among others. He also appeared in around 300 advertisements.