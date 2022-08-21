Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

House of the Dragon: When and where to watch Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy starrer Game of Thrones prequel

A part of George RR Martin's 2018 book Fire and Blood served as the inspiration for House of the Dragon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

House of the Dragon: When and where to watch Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy starrer Game of Thrones prequel
House of the Dragon poster

Game of Thrones fans' three-year wait will finally be over on Monday when the highly anticipated prequel House of the Dragon launches on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A part of George RR Martin's 2018 book Fire and Blood served as the inspiration for House of the Dragon. The Martin and Ryan J Condal-produced drama centres on House Targaryen and takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones. The succession war of the Targaryens, often known as the "Dance of the Dragons," will be portrayed in it.

Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Steve Toussaint are among the actors who appear in House of the Dragon. In the UK, the show's filming started in 2020. The first weekly season consists of 10 episodes.

Game of Thrones, one of the most well-liked TV programmes of the past ten years, is to thank for the buzz around House of the Dragon. From 2011 until 2019, Game of Thrones captivated audiences with its breathtaking storytelling. All of the cast members, especially Lit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, made their breakthroughs during this time.

House of The Dragon will focus on power struggles and politics for the benefit of the Iron Throne, just like the original Game of Thrones television series. King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), divided between choosing his eldest daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) or his younger brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), will usher in a new era of order in Westeros.

Fans anticipate that House of the Dragon will enchant them in a similar way to the original series, despite the fact that its creators are different from those of Game of Thrones.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBI issues look out notice against Manish Sisodia amid Delhi liquor policy probe
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.