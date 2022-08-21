House of the Dragon: When and where to watch Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy starrer Game of Thrones prequel

House of the Dragon poster

Game of Thrones fans' three-year wait will finally be over on Monday when the highly anticipated prequel House of the Dragon launches on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A part of George RR Martin's 2018 book Fire and Blood served as the inspiration for House of the Dragon. The Martin and Ryan J Condal-produced drama centres on House Targaryen and takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones. The succession war of the Targaryens, often known as the "Dance of the Dragons," will be portrayed in it.

Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Steve Toussaint are among the actors who appear in House of the Dragon. In the UK, the show's filming started in 2020. The first weekly season consists of 10 episodes.

Game of Thrones, one of the most well-liked TV programmes of the past ten years, is to thank for the buzz around House of the Dragon. From 2011 until 2019, Game of Thrones captivated audiences with its breathtaking storytelling. All of the cast members, especially Lit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, made their breakthroughs during this time.

House of The Dragon will focus on power struggles and politics for the benefit of the Iron Throne, just like the original Game of Thrones television series. King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), divided between choosing his eldest daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) or his younger brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), will usher in a new era of order in Westeros.

Fans anticipate that House of the Dragon will enchant them in a similar way to the original series, despite the fact that its creators are different from those of Game of Thrones.