House of the Dragon season 2: Game of Thrones spinoff sets release window, here's when, where you can watch in India

The second season of House of the Dragon will premiere in June 2024.

The release date for the second season of House of the Dragon, the critically-acclaimed and successful spinoff to Game of Thrones, was announced on Wednesday. The show, which airs on HBO and Max internationally, will be available in India only on streaming. The second season will return in June 2024, two years after the inaugural season.

House of the Dragon is based Fire & Blood, George RR Martin’s companion book to the Song of Ice and Fire series, which had inspired Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and stunning visuals, solidifying its place as a cult favorite series for fantasy enthusiasts.

On Thursday morning, JioCinema announced that the second season of the acclaimed and anticipated show will be streaming on the platform. The announcement was accompanied by all new character posters of the principal cast. The show returns in June but an exact date is to be announced.

Following the coronation of King Aegon II and the tragic demise of Lucerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon season 2 delves into the heart of Westeros as the legendary Dance of the Dragons unfolds. With factions divided between the 'Greens' and the 'Blacks,' viewers will witness the tumultuous struggle for power and supremacy. As supporters of Alicent and Viserys's son, Aegon II, attempt to assert control over the realm from the seat of power in King's Landing, tensions rise amidst the absence of effective leadership.

House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Ewan Mitchell, along with a large ensemble cast.