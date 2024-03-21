House of the Dragon season 2: Game of Thrones spinoff sets release window, here's when, where you can watch in India

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

'Arvind Kejriwal will continue as CM of Delhi': Atishi after ED arrests Delhi CM

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

Cashew Vs Almond: Which one is healthier?

Bollywood superstars who took a break from acting

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

HomeTelevision

Television

House of the Dragon season 2: Game of Thrones spinoff sets release window, here's when, where you can watch in India

The second season of House of the Dragon will premiere in June 2024.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 08:58 PM IST

article-main
Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The release date for the second season of House of the Dragon, the critically-acclaimed and successful spinoff to Game of Thrones, was announced on Wednesday. The show, which airs on HBO and Max internationally, will be available in India only on streaming. The second season will return in June 2024, two years after the inaugural season.

House of the Dragon is based Fire & Blood, George RR Martin’s companion book to the Song of Ice and Fire series, which had inspired Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and stunning visuals, solidifying its place as a cult favorite series for fantasy enthusiasts.

On Thursday morning, JioCinema announced that the second season of the acclaimed and anticipated show will be streaming on the platform. The announcement was accompanied by all new character posters of the principal cast. The show returns in June but an exact date is to be announced.

Following the coronation of King Aegon II and the tragic demise of Lucerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon season 2 delves into the heart of Westeros as the legendary Dance of the Dragons unfolds. With factions divided between the 'Greens' and the 'Blacks,' viewers will witness the tumultuous struggle for power and supremacy. As supporters of Alicent and Viserys's son, Aegon II, attempt to assert control over the realm from the seat of power in King's Landing, tensions rise amidst the absence of effective leadership.

House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Ewan Mitchell, along with a large ensemble cast.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How Fincover (Fintech Aggregator) is ending up distinct advantage in Fintech system

RBI imposes Rs 1.31 crore penalty on this bank for violating rules related to...

Sajid Nadiadwala reveals his movie with Salman Khan- AR Murugadoss will be pan-India actioner: 'Audiences can expect...'

This big budget flop had three superstars, faced backlash, earned only Rs 3 crore, actors never worked together again

Royal Challengers Bangalore gets new name ahead of IPL 2024, check here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement