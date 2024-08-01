House of the Dragon season 2 finale leaked online, HBO ‘aggressively removing’ clips, blames…

The finale episode of the second season of fantasy show House of the Dragon has apparently leaked online

The season two finale of House of the Dragon found its way on the internet, just five days ahead of its premiere, following broadcaster HBO saying it is aggressively monitoring and removing clips online so that fans can watch the episode in its entirety on Sunday.

According to Variety, HBO said an international third-party distributor shared the clips from the fantasy drama "unintentionally". In a statement shared on Wednesday, the network said, “We are aware that clips from the ‘House of the Dragon’ season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.”

The network said that they were working to remove the spoiler-laden leaks from the internet. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max,” the statement further read.

House of the Dragon airs on HBO and streams on its streaming service Max every Sunday evening. In India, the fantasy show streams on JioCinema every Monday morning. This Monday, the eighth and final episode of the show will stream.

House of the Dragon is a spinoff of the global sensation Game of Thrones, which aired for eight seasons from 2011-19. Both shows are based on the writings of George RR Martin and set in the fictional continent of Westeros in a quasi-medieval fantasy world inhabited by knights and dragons. Game of Thrones was an adaptation of Martin’s novel series A Song of Ice and Fire. House of the Dragon is based on a part of his prequel book Fire and Blood, set nearly two centuries before Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon focuses on the Dance of the Dragons, the famous civil war in the drago-riding Targaryen dynasty that rules Westeros for three centuries. The show has received critical acclaim and dominated ratings in both its seasons.

