House of the Dragon: Fans call Daemon Targaryen 'Internet's BF', producer reacts

The season finale of House of the Dragon, which will air next Monday (for Indian viewers), gives its followers a lot to think about with each episode, including beheadings, death by Dracarys, and incest. The actors from the programme are experiencing their heydays in popular culture. It is because to Emma D'Arcy from House of the Dragon, who portrays the adult Rhaenyra Targaryen, that you may have heard of a "negroni sbagliato with prosecco" a little too often.

However, even the show's creators are perplexed by the online "thirst" for Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith. Fans have been blown away by Daemon in the previous few episodes, from him assisting the dying King Viserys to the throne once more to executing Vaemond, who committed treason by insulting Rhaenyra in the most recent episode.

As per News18, the show’s writer/executive producer Sara Hess said she was baffled by Daemon phenomenon in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me… I don’t want him to be my boyfriend… How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody?" The report quoted her as saying.

The HBO series features Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Graham McTavish playing the leading characters in the show based on the fantasy book Fire & Blood written by George R. R. Martin, who also serves as the creator along with Ryan Condal.