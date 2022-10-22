Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

House of the Dragon: Fans call Daemon Targaryen 'Internet's BF', producer reacts

House of the Dragon creators are perplexed by the online "thirst" for Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

House of the Dragon: Fans call Daemon Targaryen 'Internet's BF', producer reacts
Photo credit: Twitter

The season finale of House of the Dragon, which will air next Monday (for Indian viewers), gives its followers a lot to think about with each episode, including beheadings, death by Dracarys, and incest. The actors from the programme are experiencing their heydays in popular culture. It is because to Emma D'Arcy from House of the Dragon, who portrays the adult Rhaenyra Targaryen, that you may have heard of a "negroni sbagliato with prosecco" a little too often. 

However, even the show's creators are perplexed by the online "thirst" for Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith. Fans have been blown away by Daemon in the previous few episodes, from him assisting the dying King Viserys to the throne once more to executing Vaemond, who committed treason by insulting Rhaenyra in the most recent episode. 

 

 

As per News18, the show’s writer/executive producer Sara Hess said she was baffled by Daemon phenomenon in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me… I don’t want him to be my boyfriend… How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody?" The report quoted her as saying. 

READ: House of the Dragon episode 9 Twitter review: Netizens call The Green Council 'best episode' of the show

The HBO series features Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Graham McTavish playing the leading characters in the show based on the fantasy book Fire & Blood written by George R. R. Martin, who also serves as the creator along with Ryan Condal. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.