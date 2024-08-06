Twitter
Television

'House of the Dragon officially ending...': Showrunner drops the bomb on HBO series’ future amid mounting criticism

Ryan Condal, the showrunner of House of the Dragon, has revealed when the Game of Thrones spinoff will be ending

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

'House of the Dragon officially ending...': Showrunner drops the bomb on HBO series’ future amid mounting criticism
Matt Smith in House of the Dragon
The second season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night (Monday morning in India) with the season finale. But unlike season one, this new season – and particularly the finale – have not received much love from the fans. Now, the series showrunner Ryan Condal has revealed when the series will officially end.

House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, a companion book to the author’s global novel series A Song of Ice and Fire. This makes House of the Dragon a spinoff or prequel to HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. But while the early seasons of Game of Thrones received universal acclaim, House of the Dragon seems to be falling short.

Ryan Condal, the series’ showrunner, addressed a press conference in the US ahead of the season 2 finale. As per Variety, Condal confirmed that a third season is being written and will go into production early 2025. He also revealed that the makers and HBO plan to end the series after the fourth season. While no timeline for season 4 has been announced, it is being speculated to not drop anytime before 2027.

Addressing the slow pace of season 2, Condal said, “It’s just that the show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season. So I apologize for the wait, but I will just say if Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing are any indication, we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win with the Battle the Gullet in the future.”

House of the Dragon is based on the civil war in the Targaryen dynasty, the dragon-riding rulers of Westeros, the fictitious setting of Martin’s stories. The show is set 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011-19. House of the Dragon streams in India on JioCinema.

