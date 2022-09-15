Search icon
House of the Dragon: Emily Carey says she was 'scared' of filming sex scenes with 49-year-old Paddy Considine

House of Dragon: "I didn't know how much of a joy he was and how easy he was going to make the scene," Emily Carey told Newsweek.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

Emily Carey/Instagram

Actress Emily Carey admitted to feeling apprehensive about filming intimate scenes for House of the Dragon.

Starring as Alicent Hightower in the fantasy series, the 19-year-old actress confessed to feeling anxious ahead of shooting sex scenes with her 49-year-old co-star Paddy Considine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It scared me because, at that point, I still hadn't met Paddy. I didn't know how much of a joy he was and how easy he was going to make the scene," Carey told Newsweek. "The first scene that I read from the show was my sex scene and my intimacy scenes. All I saw was, you know, a 49-year-old man and me, I was a bit concerned."

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, and Carey watched the hit series avidly before she walked on set. And although she worried about shooting the sex scenes, Emily was comforted by the presence of an intimacy coordinator.

READ: House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington heaps praise on prequel series

She shared, "Having that outlet, to be able to talk everything through and not be shunned, or not feel awkward. In the rehearsal room, she was a massive help and on set she was a massive help. It was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be."

Meanwhile, Nathalie Emmanuel recently offered some advice to the cast of House of the Dragon.

The 33-year-old actress starred as Missandei in Game of Thrones and Nathalie urged the cast "to just enjoy it."

She said, "I'm sure they already know, but this fanbase, whew ... They are passionate and they are amazing. And who knows how this series will be received, but I hope it`s a huge success. And if it is, it`s an experience, and it will be an adjustment, for sure."

"If you're not used to that level of attention or recognition, it's definitely something. So I guess my advice would be to just enjoy it and look to each other. It was really important that we, as a group, went through all of that together and held each other down."

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri
