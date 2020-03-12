Hope my bond with Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz is much cooler now: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla

During his stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had the maximum fights with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. The fights were so intense that it wasn't just verbal turned out to be physical too. Now, after almost a month of Bigg Boss 13 going off-air, Sidharth revealed that all's well between him and Rashami, Asim. He spoke at length about the same during his interaction with Bombay Times.

Shukla stated, "When I sit back and think sometimes, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope. Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same equation that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now, everything is fine between us, and whenever we meet, I am sure we will have fun."

Talking about returning to the small screen, Sidharth told the daily, "I am in talks with a few people, you will soon see me on screen. Although, I don’t believe in planning for the future. I like to stay more rooted in the present and give it my best."

Recently, while talking to Humans of Bombay, Sidharth shared about the eternal bond he has with his mother and how he becomes a child whenever he is around her. The actor also opened up about his father's demise which took place about 15 years back.