Honey Singh calls Badshah 'nalayak aulaad' after Samay Raina's joke on India's Got Latent: Watch

Honey Singh reacted after an old clip of Badshah talking about his stage name resurfaced during India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2.

Honey Singh has reacted after an old video featuring Badshah resurfaced online during India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2. In the clip, Badshah spoke about how he got his stage name, but his earlier statement about Honey Singh soon became a talking point online.

What did Badshah say about his name?

During the latest episode of India’s Got Latent, host Samay Raina asked Badshah about his stage name. Badshah said that he had come up with the name ‘Badshah’. However, soon after the episode aired, an old clip featuring Badshah and Honey Singh started circulating on social media.

Samay bhai no badshah Vs honey Singh joke .. pic.twitter.com/X6IVq0gKfk — Elvish Yadav Parody (@elvishhub) August 10, 2026

In the old video, Badshah had said that Honey Singh had come up with his stage name.

Honey Singh reacts to the old video

The old clip caught Honey Singh’s attention, and he reacted to it on social media. Commenting on the video, Honey Singh wrote, “Meri nallaayak aulaad (My worthless child).”

His short comment quickly caught the attention of fans, especially because of the long-running history between the two rappers.

Samay Raina also mentions Honey Singh

The discussion came on the same episode in which Samay Raina appeared to take a playful dig at Badshah while referring to Honey Singh. After a contestant’s performance, Samay picked up the microphone and started singing.

He sang, “Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main,” before continuing, “Karta maa-behen hoon main. Mere saare ang dekho, gana Brown Rang dekho.” The clip later went viral on X, with one user writing, “#SamayRaina Very Badly Roasted To Badshah, His Expressions.”

Badshah and Honey Singh’s old feud

Badshah and Honey Singh were once members of the hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer. Their association later ended, followed by disagreements over songs and credits. Their dispute also involved Brown Rang. Badshah has claimed that he wrote the lyrics of the song, while Honey Singh made the beats.

The issue came up again in July 2025 when Badshah commented “Credits” on a social media post about Honey Singh.

India’s Got Latent Bonus Episode 2

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2 was released on August 10, 2026, for YouTube channel members.

The episode featured Badshah, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sourav Joshi and Rajat Sood along with host Samay Raina.

The regular episodes of the show follow a fortnightly schedule, while the bonus episodes are released separately and do not have a fixed release pattern.