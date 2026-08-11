FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Trump secretly left Air Force One via catering truck in Turkey, took military jet: Report

Iran threat prompted Trump’s secret military flight from Turkey: Report

Honey Singh calls Badshah 'nalayak aulaad' after Samay Raina's joke on India's Got Latent: Watch

Honey Singh calls Badshah 'meri nalayak aulaad' after Samay Raina's joke

Samay Raina roasts Sourav Joshi, says 'divorce se 8-9 vlog bana hi loge' on India's Got Latent: Watch

Samay Raina roasts Sourav Joshi, says 'divorce se 8-9 vlog bana hi loge'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Honey Singh calls Badshah 'nalayak aulaad' after Samay Raina's joke on India's Got Latent: Watch

Honey Singh reacted after an old clip of Badshah talking about his stage name resurfaced during India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 09:52 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Honey Singh calls Badshah 'nalayak aulaad' after Samay Raina's joke on India's Got Latent: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Honey Singh has reacted after an old video featuring Badshah resurfaced online during India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2. In the clip, Badshah spoke about how he got his stage name, but his earlier statement about Honey Singh soon became a talking point online.

What did Badshah say about his name?

During the latest episode of India’s Got Latent, host Samay Raina asked Badshah about his stage name. Badshah said that he had come up with the name ‘Badshah’. However, soon after the episode aired, an old clip featuring Badshah and Honey Singh started circulating on social media.

In the old video, Badshah had said that Honey Singh had come up with his stage name.

Honey Singh reacts to the old video

The old clip caught Honey Singh’s attention, and he reacted to it on social media. Commenting on the video, Honey Singh wrote, “Meri nallaayak aulaad (My worthless child).”

His short comment quickly caught the attention of fans, especially because of the long-running history between the two rappers.

Samay Raina also mentions Honey Singh

The discussion came on the same episode in which Samay Raina appeared to take a playful dig at Badshah while referring to Honey Singh. After a contestant’s performance, Samay picked up the microphone and started singing.

He sang, “Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main,” before continuing, “Karta maa-behen hoon main. Mere saare ang dekho, gana Brown Rang dekho.” The clip later went viral on X, with one user writing, “#SamayRaina Very Badly Roasted To Badshah, His Expressions.”

Badshah and Honey Singh’s old feud

Badshah and Honey Singh were once members of the hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer. Their association later ended, followed by disagreements over songs and credits. Their dispute also involved Brown Rang. Badshah has claimed that he wrote the lyrics of the song, while Honey Singh made the beats.

The issue came up again in July 2025 when Badshah commented “Credits” on a social media post about Honey Singh.

India’s Got Latent Bonus Episode 2

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2 was released on August 10, 2026, for YouTube channel members.

The episode featured Badshah, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sourav Joshi and Rajat Sood along with host Samay Raina.

The regular episodes of the show follow a fortnightly schedule, while the bonus episodes are released separately and do not have a fixed release pattern.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump secretly left Air Force One via catering truck in Turkey, took military jet: Report
Iran threat prompted Trump’s secret military flight from Turkey: Report
Did Air India Phuket-Delhi flight plunge 300 Ft due to triple hydraulic failures?
Did Air India Phuket-Delhi flight plunge 300 Ft due to triple hydraulic failures
Honey Singh calls Badshah 'nalayak aulaad' after Samay Raina's joke on India's Got Latent: Watch
Honey Singh calls Badshah 'meri nalayak aulaad' after Samay Raina's joke
Samay Raina roasts Sourav Joshi, says 'divorce se 8-9 vlog bana hi loge' on India's Got Latent: Watch
Samay Raina roasts Sourav Joshi, says 'divorce se 8-9 vlog bana hi loge'
40-year-old man kills 2 daughters at Bengaluru's 5-star hotel, later attempts suicide
40-year-old man kills 2 daughters at Bengaluru's 5-star hotel, attempts suicide
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement